Money laundering case: SC to hear Sanjay Singh’s bail plea on March 19

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the appeal of AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh. Singh on March 19. This appeal challenges a decision by the Delhi High Court that refused him bail in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, implicating him in a money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s legal representative informed the Supreme Court that a response to Singh’s appeal is prepared and will be submitted shortly. Previously, on February 26, the Supreme Court had directed the ED to respond to Singh’s petition.
A three-judge panel led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra, decided to resume discussions on March 19, following inputs from the ED’s counsel. This session will also address another of Singh’s petitions challenging his arrest and detention regarding the same case.
The Delhi High Court had earlier refused Singh bail, citing initial evidence of his involvement in criminal activities. This led him to seek relief from the Supreme Court.
Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4, following a search of his residence, and has been in custody since October 13, without bail. Despite claiming innocence, the Delhi High Court rejected his challenge to the arrest on October 20, labelling it an abuse of legal procedures and in contravention of a Supreme Court decision.
In January, the High Court dismissed another of Singh’s bail pleas as “premature,” given the ongoing investigation by the ED. According to the ED, Singh played a role in a scheme to solicit kickbacks from liquor businesses under the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
The agency also highlighted Singh’s connection with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora, a significant witness who turned informant in the case, since 2017. This was supported by Arora’s testimony and phone records.
The ED has also implicated Singh’s associates, Vivek Tyagi, Ajit Tyagi, and Sarvesh Mishra, in having ties with Arora. It is alleged that Singh received Rs 2 crores in illicit funds related to the ‘liquor scam’ on two occasions. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.
