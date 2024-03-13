Money laundering case: SC to hear Sanjay Singh’s bail plea on March 19

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the appeal of AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh. Singh on March 19. This appeal challenges a decision by the Delhi High Court that refused him bail in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, implicating him in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s legal representative informed the Supreme Court that a response to Singh’s appeal is prepared and will be submitted shortly. Previously, on February 26, the Supreme Court had directed the ED to respond to Singh’s petition.

A three-judge panel led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra, decided to resume discussions on March 19, following inputs from the ED’s counsel. This session will also address another of Singh’s petitions challenging his arrest and detention regarding the same case.

The Delhi High Court had earlier refused Singh bail, citing initial evidence of his involvement in criminal activities. This led him to seek relief from the Supreme Court.