Delhi excise policy case: SC rejects Manish Sisodia's curative plea seeking bail

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court in its order on Wednesday rejected his curative plea seeking bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
The apex court's yesterday's order has been uploaded today in its website.
A Bench of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, in its order said that no case for bail is made out. "We are dismissing the curative petition of the accused (Manish Sisodia)," the bench said.
It is to be noted that Sisodia now has no option available for getting bail, but to get regular bail from trial court in the case. His plea for bail is already pending before a Delhi court.
Sisodia had filed the Curative plea before the top court in January, after his regular bail plea and also review was dismissed by the SC.
A curative plea is the last legal option available in a case to an accused person seeking redressal of his/ her pleadings.
Senior advocate and former Solicitor General (SG), Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Sisodia, had earlier told the CJI Chandrachud bench that the trial court had many a times deferred the hearing of Sisodia's fresh bail application by saying that the curative plea is pending before the top court for disposal.
Dr Singhvi had submitted to the Apex court that the former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, is languishing in jail for even more than a year, as he was arrested on February 26, 2023, for the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning.
In March, the trial court had dismissed his bail plea saying he was prima facie the “architect” of the alleged scam and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of nearly Rs 100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.
The Supreme Court had on December 14 last year, in its order rejected his plea seeking review of its earlier decision of October 30, denying him bail in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.