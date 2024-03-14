Delhi excise policy case: SC rejects Manish Sisodia's curative plea seeking bail

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court in its order on Wednesday rejected his curative plea seeking bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The apex court's yesterday's order has been uploaded today in its website.

A Bench of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, in its order said that no case for bail is made out. "We are dismissing the curative petition of the accused (Manish Sisodia)," the bench said.

It is to be noted that Sisodia now has no option available for getting bail, but to get regular bail from trial court in the case. His plea for bail is already pending before a Delhi court.