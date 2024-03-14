Shah didn't answer my questions on CAA, only abused me: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led Centre on Thursday over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying an unimaginable number of people will come to India with the doors opening for minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported comments against him over the CAA, Kejriwal said the country is important.

"He (Shah) has called me corrupt, but I am not important, the country is important. He did not answer the questions raised by me. He only abused me," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said at a digital press conference.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Kejriwal alleged that the implementation of the CAA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was "dirty vote-bank politics" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asserted that people want the law to be repealed.

He also slammed the BJP, saying it wants to bring in poor people hailing from minority communities in neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, and settle them here by giving them jobs and houses that rightfully belong to locals.

On Thursday, Kejriwal asked the Centre from where will jobs, houses and resources come for the refugees coming to India from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"A bigger migration than that in 1947 will happen due to the implementation of the CAA. There are 2.5 crore to 3 crore minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. An unimaginable number of people will come to India if the doors are thrown open for the minorities of neighbouring countries," he claimed.