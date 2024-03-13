'CAA is fundamentally discriminatory,' says UN

The United Nations and US government have expressed concerns regarding the discriminatory nature of the newly notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that seeks to give citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs fleeing religious persecution in countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The law excludes Muslims, even though several Muslim communities such as the Shia Muslims and Ahmadiyya Muslims are religiously persecuted minorities in these countries.

The law also excludes Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, dubbed as the "world's most persecuted minority" by the UN and the Tamil community from Sri Lanka, who are an ethnic and religious minority there.

"As we said in 2019, we are concerned that India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) is fundamentally discriminatory in nature and in breach of India's international human rights obligations," a spokesperson of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights told Reuters.

He added that the office was studying whether the CAA’s implementation rules go against international human rights law.

The US government has also shared similar concern and pointed out that it will be closely watching the implementation of the law.

"We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act on March 11. We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said, reported Reuters.

"Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," he added.