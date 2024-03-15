Refugees turn heat on CM, seek apology for remarks on CAA

NEW DELHI: Seeking an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his statements against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, many refugees, both Hindus and Sikhs, staged a protest near the CM’s official residence on Thursday. Thousands of Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan reside in the city.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the refugees demanded an immediate apology from the CM saying that his statement was wrong and against the Hindu community.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wants to settle poor people hailing from minority communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in the country through the CAA to create a vote bank for itself.

He added that those coming from Pakistan and Bangladesh and settling here will be given jobs and houses, which will affect the locals. Kejriwal also expressed concern that millions of people coming from neighbouring countries might lead to an employment crisis for the local population.