Delhi all set to see bipolar battle in Lok Sabha election

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha polls in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25, per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday.

The Capital will witness a bipolar contest between the AAP-Congress alliance (4:3) and the BJP on all seven seats. Buoyed by its success in the 2014 and the 2019 polls, wherein it won all the seats, the BJP is hopeful of an easy win, unmindful of the INDIA bloc partners joining hands to take on it.

The national and the local issues will form the poll plank of the contesting parties. While the BJP is likely to underscore the developmental works of the Narendra Modi government in Delhi and across the country, the AAP-Congress alliance will attempt to corner the saffron party on issues of price rise, employment, and even the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Also likely to echo in the poll campaigns are issues like the lack of civic amenities for residents of unauthorized colonies and the acrimonious relationship between the L-G and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government affecting the developmental projects.