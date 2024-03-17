Delhi liquor scam: SC to deliver verdict March 18 on regular bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain

On January 17, senior advocate and former Solicitor General (SG) DrAbhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, had pleaded to grant him regular bail on the ground that he was keeping unwell and his health is deteriorating.

The accused, Jain, is currently on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court on health grounds.

It is to be noted that the SC had for the first time granted Jain, the interim bail on May 26 last year and the same had since been extended till date, on various ground, including primarily on health factor.

According to the prosecution, the ED has registered a case against Jain, based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint on the allegation that he had illegally acquired movable properties in the name of various persons, which he could not satisfactorily answer for these possession, and thereby an FIR was registered against him following his arrest.

Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jain claimed innocence in the case and denied of any kind of wrong doing in the case.

On December 14, 2023, the apex court had last extended the interim bail granted to Jain, purely on medical grounds. The initial interim bail had been subsequently extended on multiple occasions.

Jain had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dated April 6, 2023, which dismissed his regular bail application in the money laundering case.