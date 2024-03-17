Delhi liquor scam: SC to deliver verdict March 18 on regular bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Monday on the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case arising in the Delhi Excise Policy scam matter.
On December 14, 2023, the top court had extended till January 8, and on subsequent occasions also, the interim bail granted to Jain, a former minister in Delhi's AAP government, in the case on medical grounds.
A two judge-bench of the Top Court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, which had reserved its judgement on the regular bail plea of Jain on January 17, would pronounce its verdict on March 18.
It is to be noted that the in legal parlance, regular bail allows the accused to be released from custody on the execution of a bail bond with or without sureties, for a likely longer period, whereas, interim bail is granted for a short period during the pendency of their bail application.
On January 17, senior advocate and former Solicitor General (SG) DrAbhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, had pleaded to grant him regular bail on the ground that he was keeping unwell and his health is deteriorating.
The accused, Jain, is currently on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court on health grounds.
It is to be noted that the SC had for the first time granted Jain, the interim bail on May 26 last year and the same had since been extended till date, on various ground, including primarily on health factor.
According to the prosecution, the ED has registered a case against Jain, based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint on the allegation that he had illegally acquired movable properties in the name of various persons, which he could not satisfactorily answer for these possession, and thereby an FIR was registered against him following his arrest.
Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jain claimed innocence in the case and denied of any kind of wrong doing in the case.
On December 14, 2023, the apex court had last extended the interim bail granted to Jain, purely on medical grounds. The initial interim bail had been subsequently extended on multiple occasions.
Jain had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dated April 6, 2023, which dismissed his regular bail application in the money laundering case.