AAP-BJP fight over CAA: Much ado about nothing

NEW DELHI: In his 1623 play titled ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, legendary playwright William Shakespeare wrote, “There is a kind of merry war betwixt Signor Benedick and her.” So during the past week, we witnessed a ‘merry war’ of words between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sacheva on the issue of the notification of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) was passed by the Parliament of India on 11 December 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act, 1955 by providing an accelerated pathway to Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who arrived in India by 2014. The eligible minorities were stated as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis or Christians.

The notification, ahead of the general elections, has invited some discussions as the act for the first time in Indian legal history overtly uses religion a criterion for citizenship. Expectedly it has sparked protests especially in those parts of the country that border Bangladesh and large tranche of Muslim population had migrated from the neighbouring nation.

The fear, from an electoral point of view, was that a large number of the members from the minority community could be disenfranchised and affect the fortunes of the parties both who enjoyed the support of the minority community and those who did not. Delhi per se doesn’t have presence in substantial numbers of migrant Muslims on the electoral rolls, nor would the number of non-Muslim migrants swell the electoral rolls substantially. Then why is the chief minister crying hoarse.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Kejriwal wrote, “The audacity of these Pakistanis! First, they illegally infiltrated our country, breaking our laws. They should have been in jail. They have the audacity to protest in our country, causing unrest? After the implementation of CAA, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis will spread all over the country and harass people. BJP is causing trouble to the entire country for its own selfish interest of making them their vote bank.”