Why CAA has polarised the polity

They mainly live in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduars, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur. While Matuas hold sway in more than six Lok Sabha seats, the Rajbanshis have influence in seven other constituencies. That is the game-changer role the BJP hopes the CAA could play in West Bengal. Elsewhere, around 180 such refugee families live in the Majnu Ka Tila area of Delhi. In Rajasthan, around 17,574 non-Muslims from Pakistan are staying on long-term visas. There are nearly 42,000 Hindu refugees in 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Pilibhit, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow and Gorakhpur, according to surveys conducted for the CAA. As many as 37,004 of them are in Pilibhit alone.

States have no say

States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal claim they will not implement the CAA. But they have little say in the matter as the entire process is digital. Besides, both the empowered committee that will decide on the grant of citizenship and the district-level committees that will verify the documents submitted by the applicant, will be controlled by the Centre. Quorum of both the committees will be two, including the chair. At the state level, the committee shall be headed by the director (Census operations) of the state/UT concerned and comprise a subsidiary IB officer not below the rank of deputy secretary, jurisdictional foreigners’ regional registration officer (FRRO), state informatics officer of NIC of the state/UT; and postmaster general of the state/UT. A representative of the office of the principal secretary (home) or additional chief secretary (home) of the state/UT and a representative of the jurisdictional divisional railway manager will be invitees. At the district level, the committee shall be headed by a jurisdictional senior superintendent or superintendent of Post, who shall be the designated officer. It will also comprise the district informatics officer/assistant and a nominee of the Central government. A representative not below rank of naib tehsildar or equivalent from the office of district collector and jurisdictional station master of railways will be invitees to the district committee.