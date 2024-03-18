Money laundering case: SC verdict on Jain’s bail plea today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Monday on the regular bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy alleged scam.

On December 14, the top court had extended till January 8, and on subsequent occasions also, the interim bail granted to Jain, a former minister in Delhi’s AAP government, in the case on medical grounds.

A regular bail allows the accused to be released from custody on the execution of a bail bond with or without sureties, for a likely longer period, whereas, interim bail is granted for a short period during the pendency of their bail application. On January 17, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, had pleaded to grant him regular bail on the ground that he was keeping unwell and his health deteriorating.

Jain is currently on interim bail granted by the apex court on the health grounds.

According to the prosecution, the ED has registered a case against Jain, based on a CBI complaint on the allegation that he had illegally acquired movable properties in the name of various persons, which he could not satisfactorily answer for these possession, and thereby an FIR was registered against him following his arrest.

Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He has claimed innocence in the case and denied of any kind of wrong doing. The SC had for the first time granted Jain, the interim bail on May 26 last year and the same had since been extended till date, on various ground, including primarily on health factor.