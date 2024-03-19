CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in Delhi Jal Board scam case

NEW DELHI: AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the ED summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

The AAP said that the ED’s summons is illegal and has been served at the behest of the BJP. It said that the Centre wanted to “use” the probe agency to stop the party leader from campaigning in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, however, hit back, saying Kejriwal has lost his “honour” by repeatedly skipping the ED summons.

Kejriwal was summoned by the probe agency to appear before it on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. He is also facing inquiries in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and has previously disregarded eight summonses in that matter, terming them “illegal”.

The ED has also issued a ninth summons to Kejriwal to appear for questioning on March 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

“It is beyond understanding when the ED will stop serving the BJP’s political agenda. The ED served notices and the CM replied to them saying they were illegal. The ED went to court against him. When the matter is in court, what is the urgency of sending another notice,” the AAP asked.

“If the BJP wants to arrest Kejriwal, it does not need summons, AAP leader Gopal Rai said. “If you believe in the Constitution, wait for the court’s decision. The court will hear the matter on April 1,” he added.