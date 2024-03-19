Free UPSC coaching: Jamia Millia Islamia opens admissions

NEW DELHI: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is inviting applications for Free Coaching, with a hostel facility, to prepare for the Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) Examination 2025, according to a notification on Monday.

Candidates from Minority, SC, ST communities and women can apply for the programme. The last date to submit the application form (online only) is 19th May 2024. The university will conduct entrance examinations in ten cities: Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram, the notice added.

RCA is a renowned academy in the field of coaching students for Civil Service exams providing free coaching and training to the students in a structured learning curriculum, including 24x7 library facility and an ecosystem that is regarded as one of the best in the country for aspirants of the Civil Services and competitive examinations.

The academy has given many good results in the past, including the UPSC topper in the Civil Services exam and other Central and State Services toppers. Since its inception, RCA has given more than 600 selections in Civil Services and other Central and State Services.