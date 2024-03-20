JNU poll: Student unions finalise list for top posts

NEW DELHI: With just three days to go for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, an official said on Tuesday that the poll committee had finalised the list of candidates for the four top posts.

While the United Left Alliance has fielded a PhD student from the School of Arts and Aesthetics, Dhananjay, as its presidential candidate, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has named Umesh Chandra Ajmeera for the post.

Dhananjay is part of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and studied at Delhi University, where he was part of the protests against the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP).

The United Left Alliance has also fielded Avijit Ghosh from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) for vice-president; Swati Singh of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) for general secretary and Sajid from the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) for joint secretary. The ABVP has named Deepika Sharma as vice-president, Arjun Anand as secretary, and Govind Dangi as joint secretary.

Meanwhile, the SFI’s on Tuesday submitted its manifesto to the Ministry of Education. The SFI said it has also sent copies of the manifesto to several political parties, including Congress, CPM, and AAP.

The manifesto calls for repealing policies such as FYUP within the National Educational Policy, more scholarships for socially and economically backward sections, improved hostel facilities for outstation students, concessional metro passes and the construction of a college in every assembly segment of the national capital.

“Students’ voices are not being heard, and the attack upon public education is continuing. This is an important step in the direction of registering dissent to such attacks,” said Nancy, Joint Secretary of SFI Delhi.