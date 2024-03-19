JNUSU polls: Left alleges ABVP-admin collusion, opposition trashes claims

NEW DELHI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and other Leftist student organisations of Jawaharlal Nehu University (JNU) have claimed that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and the university administration are colluding amongst themselves to manipulate the process of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections. They alleged that the authority was holding meetings behind closed doors with the student wing of the BJP to disrupt the student polls.

While no reaction came from the JNU administration, the ABVP rejected the allegations, instead accusing the Left organisations of diverting the attention of students. The ABVP claimed that the incumbent Left-led students’ union had undermined the democratic environment of the university.

The Leftist organisation issued a statement stating that the administration deployed the ABVP goons to disrupt the school-level general body meetings (GBM) to stall the election process.

“After having been defeated by the sustained struggles for JNUSU Elections 2023-24, the JNU administration was forced to notify the Election Committee (EC) elected by the school-level GBMs. The administration deployed goons of ABVP to disrupt the school-level GBMs to stall the election process. The students of JNU rose unitedly against the delay tactics of the administration and the violence of ABVP to defeat their pernicious ploys,” said an SFI leader on Monday.