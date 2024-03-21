Delhi govt moves SC seeking urgent hearing of plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court requesting an urgent hearing of its petition seeking release of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) funds worth Rs 3000 crores.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the government, argued before the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that the funds will lapse by March 31, and thereby the matter should be listed for an urgent hearing.

The CJI assured the city government’s counsel that the matter would be taken up for hearing on April 1.

Singhvi alleged that the Centre has not releasing the DJB funds despite the passage of the budget in the Delhi Assembly. He pleaded for an early hearing, preferably the next day, but the SC did not allow it.

“We will list it for hearing on April 1 and if we hold anything, a decision can be reversed. No problem,” the CJI said.

The bench also added that if there are any developments in the interim period (till April 1), it would be considered by the apex court. The SC said if it holds anything, the decision can be overturned.