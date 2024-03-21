Delhi traffic woes: MCD to crack down on illegal parking facilities, says Mayor

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take action against any parking facilities operating in the city without permission.

Speaking at a press conference at the AAP headquarters she said, “The persistent problem of illegal parking in the national capital has adversely impacted traffic and caused inconveniences to residents throughout the city.”

Oberoi released a list of 403 authorised parking lots in the city that are spread across the 12 zones under the MCD. “We have now released a comprehensive list of authorised parking facilities. Any parking not included in this list is deemed illegal and appropriate action will be taken against them,” she said. The mayor also urged residents to report any unauthorised parking facilities in the city by lodging their complaints to the MCD via e-mail.

Putting the blame for the city’s parking woes squarely on the BJP, Oberoi said, “The MCD is responsible for parking in the city and the BJP controlled it for 15 years. In these 15 years, illegal parking spots have flourished where people are being charged high rates.”