‘Cancer risk high in chronic pancreatitis cases’: Delhi AIIMS Gastro HoD

While the talk around gastric issues has remained limited to the liver, the clinical discipline has another vital organ which determines overall health, the pancreas. Dr Anoop Saraya, former Head of the Department in Gastroenterology & Human Nutrition department, AIIMS Delhi, speaking to Ashish Srivastava, discusses how pancreatitis, once termed as the ‘disease of the South’ due to concentration of cases in South India, is now highly prevalent in the North too, and how chronic cases can lead to pancreatic cancer. Excerpts:

What is pancreatitis and what causes it?

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas and has various types. In acute conditions, patients suffer pain in upper abdomen for more than 8-10 hours, which at times radiates to the back and is associated with vomiting and distension of the abdomen. The common causes include alcohol intake and gallstone. But after an episode of acute pancreatitis, once the inflammation subsides, there is recovery of pancreatic tissues to a great extent. But in chronic cases, there is irreversible damage to the tissues which may lead to exocrine and endocrine deficiency. However, in 30-40% cases, causes are not discernable and are identified by idiopathic pancreatitis.

Does it manifest over other parts of the body as well?

There are various complications of chronic pancreatitis. The cardinal symptom of chronic pancreatitis is recurring episodes of pain in the abdomen and endocrine deficiency in form of diabetes and steatorrhoea which is characterised by excretion of abnormal quantities of fat with faecal matter because the enzymes responsible or required for digestion of fat is deficient. The recurring episodes can also result in narrowing of vessels in the vicinity of pancreas leading to clot formation which may turn into segmental portal hypertension as well.