Incidence of colon cancer in youth on the rise

NEW DELHI: Ramesh Kumar, 30, has a family history of colon cancer as he had lost his father to it. So, when Rakesh had recurrent constipation followed by loose stools, his world crashed when a growth was detected and a biopsy confirmed cancer. After undergoing surgery, followed by radiation and then chemotherapy, he is cancer-free today. But he never thought, even in his wildest dreams, that he would get colon cancer at this young age – even though he had a family history – as it is said to predominantly affect older individuals, with the majority of cases occurring in people aged 50 and above. But it is not so anymore.

“Lately, colon cancer incidence and death rates have fallen for individuals older than 50 years with an increase in screening tests like colonoscopy. However, the opposite is true for individuals younger than 50,” said Dr Pragya Shukla, head of oncology at Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI).

Highlighting the fact that colon cancer cases in India are seeing a sudden rise, Dr Amanjeet Singh, director and head of colorectal surgery, gestro-intestinal (GI) surgery, GI oncology and bariatric surgery, gastrosciences, Medanta, said although colorectal cancer has long been associated with older age groups, there is a concerning trend emerging in India as an increasing number of cases being diagnosed among younger individuals, including Millennial and Gen Z.

“We are seeing more and more young people below 40 years in our hospital, and the concerning part is that they are being detected at the end stage of cancer. Some of these cases also include young teens below 20 years of age,” he said. “This shift in demographics underscores the complex interplay of genetic predisposition and environmental factors contributing to the development of colorectal cancer,” he added. He said that there are various reasons for this rise – one is Covid-19, which hindered people from visiting hospitals to get themselves screened on time for colon cancer, while the other is lifestyle changes and genetic predispositions.