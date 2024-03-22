Here's everything you need to know about the 'Delhi excise policy scam'

The Delhi-NCR govt implemented a new excise policy effective Nov 15, 2021. The government withdrew from liquor business, pushing the state’s liquor trade into the hands of private players.

Charges were levelled that the policy favoured select wholesalers who joined hands with manufacturers to reap windfall gains at the cost of the state exchequer.

In Aug 2022, CBI registered a case against Manish Sisodia and 14 others. Sisodia, as minister for finance and excise, was involved in the drafting and implementation of the new policy.

CBI and ED claim to have found that the policy favoured liquor traders who paid kickbacks to govt representatives.

The scam:

Nov 17, 2021: AAP govt implements new liquor policy

April 20, 2022: Chief secy Naresh Kumar examines policy and finds irregularities; sends a report to L-G VK Saxena

AUGUST 17: CBI registers a case against Manish Sisodia, who was in charge of finance and excise dept

AUGUST 19: CBI raids Sisodia’s office in Delhi-NCR

AUGUST 22: ED files a case

AUGUST 30: CBI searches bank lockers of Sisodia

NOVEMBER 16: Sisodia’s aide Dinesh Arora turns approver

NOVEMBER 30: ED arrests Sisodia’s close aide, Amit Arora; ED names K Kavitha

FEBRUARY 19: CBI calls Sisodia for questioning, but he seeks to defer citing he’s occupied with Budget

SEPTEMBER 17: CBI nabs AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair; ED arrests alcohol bizman Sameer Mahendru

JANUARY 6, 2023: ED in its chargesheet says Kejriwal has asked Sameer Mahendru to trust Nair over a video call

FEBRUARY 20: CBI summons and calls him on Feb 26

FEBRUARY 26, 2023: CBI arrests Sisodia

MARCH 9: ED arrests Sisodia

OCTOBER 4: Sanjay Singh held

MARCH 21, 2024: Kejriwal skips 9th ED summons; ED team reaches his residence and arrests him