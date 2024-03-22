Who said what on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrest?

Kejriwal’s arrest came at a time when his party is already grappling with the absence of its top leadership such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh from action. The AAP is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc and contesting polls in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. Kejriwal is the party’s star campaigner. His arrest by the ED on Thursday night came after he failed to appear on the 9th summons in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The AAP leaders, angry over their party supremo's arrest, sharply reacted over the high-end development, terming the action against a sitting chief minister's a part of "BJP's vindictive politics which is murdering democracy". Here's what various political leaders had to say:

Modi is scared of Kejriwal: Atishi Singh

This entire episode shows how scared PM Narendra Modi is of Kejriwal. He has hatched a conspiracy to send him to jail before the Lok Sabha election... "We have moved the SC for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM," stated the Education Minister of Delhi.