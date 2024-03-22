Who said what on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrest?

Kejriwal’s arrest came at a time when his party is already grappling with the absence of its top leadership such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh from action. The AAP is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc and contesting polls in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. Kejriwal is the party’s star campaigner. His arrest by the ED on Thursday night came after he failed to appear on the 9th summons in the Delhi excise policy scam case.
The AAP leaders, angry over their party supremo's arrest, sharply reacted over the high-end development, terming the action against a sitting chief minister's a part of "BJP's vindictive politics which is murdering democracy". Here's what various political leaders had to say:
Modi is scared of Kejriwal: Atishi Singh
This entire episode shows how scared PM Narendra Modi is of Kejriwal. He has hatched a conspiracy to send him to jail before the Lok Sabha election... "We have moved the SC for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM," stated the Education Minister of Delhi.
Completely wrong and unconstitutional: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
AICC general secretary said that targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this manner due to elections is completely wrong and unconstitutional. Lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the PM nor his government.
Loot and lies finally come to an end: Virendra Sachdeva
The administration of loot and lies run by Arvind Kejriwal has finally come to an end. Since 2020-21, connections were being established between him and the Delhi Liquor scam. "I feel that the truth had to win in the end," said the Delhi BJP chief.
BJP (ED) cannot confine Kejriwal's ideology: Bhagwant Mann
The AAP leader had posted his support for his leader.
"The political team of BJP (ED) cannot confine Kejriwal's ideology because the AAP alone can stop BJP. Ideology can never be suppressed," he wrote on X in Hindi.
It is unmasking BJP’s true colours: MK Stalin
The Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president on Thursday condemned the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and said this “tyranny ignites public fury, unmasking BJP’s true colours” and warned the saffron party to brace itself to face people’s wrath.
In a message on platform X, Stalin blamed the BJP for sinking to “despicable depths” by arresting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, driven by the ruling party’s fear of a “decade of failures and imminent defeat”.
It exposes the cowardliness: Pinarayi Vijayan
The Kerala CM and CPI (M) member also condemned the Delhi Chief Minister's arrest. It exposes the cowardliness of those fearing the democratic process, he said in a statement.
Pinarayi mentioned that the arrest was part of the efforts to imprison those who air dissenting voices in the wake of elections. His party took out a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram late on Thursday against the arrest of Kejriwal.
ED and CBI have become chief instruments of repression: K T Rama Rao
The BRS working president has also condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, alleging that the arrest was "unlawful".
The ED and CBI have become the "chief instruments of repression" in the hands of the BJP, Rama Rao, son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.