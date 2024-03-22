Undeclared Emergency-like situation in country; arrest of Kejriwal BJP's biggest political mistake: AAP

In another press conference, AAP Chief Whip in the Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey said that the arrest of Kejriwal will prove to be the biggest political mistake of the BJP and the people of Delhi and the country will suitably reply to it in the Lok Sabha polls.

Pathak also lashed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, saying they were scared of Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"An undeclared Emergency-like situation has emerged in the country. The BJP and PM Narendra Modi are finishing opposition parties by sending their leaders to jail or making them join the BJP with the use of threat.

Those joining the BJP are being given clean chit while those opposing their dictatorship are being arrested," Pathak charged.

He claimed that several AAP leaders, including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLAs and municipal councillors, were detained during a protest against the arrest of Kejriwal.