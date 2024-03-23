How approvers’ info laid the ground for CM Kejriwal’s arrest

All of this info was revealed when other accused and some alleged members of ‘South Group’ - Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy - turned approvers.

Magunta father-son

As per the statement submitted in a court, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that in March 2021, he read in a newspaper that the government was privatising the liquor trade after which he met Kejriwal on March 16, 2021.

Srinivasulu told ED that he met Kavitha on March 21, 2021 and she told him that she has spoken with Kejriwal and asked Srinivasulu to arrange Rs 50 Crore. “Since I’m involved in daily MP activities, I asked my son Raghav Magunta to deal with Ms Kavitha...later I came to know that my son had paid Rs 25 Cr to her [Kavitha’s] people,” the remand application read.