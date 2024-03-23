Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court, challenging arrest and ED remand; urgent hearing sought tomorrow: Sources

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Sources in his Aam Aadmi Party said his legal team would request the high court to hear the matter urgently, preferably on Sunday.

On Friday, a trial court had remanded him in ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".

In his plea, Kejriwal, who was apprehended by the ED on Friday night, contended that his arrest and remand were illegal and that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the central anti-money laundering agency.