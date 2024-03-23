My life is dedicated to nation, whether in or outside prison: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP attacked the Centre and the probe agency for arresting Kejriwal. The party leaders said people are witnessing how the government is disregarding the fundamental values. They said on the one hand, ED has arrested Kejriwal and on the other, his family members were not allowed to meet anyone and are being mentally harassed.

“Arrests have been made in politics before, even during the British era, but even then, attention was paid to humanitarian values. However, the BJP-led government is not considering even those values,” said an AAP leader.