My life is dedicated to nation, whether in or outside prison: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: In his first reaction after his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that his life is dedicated to the nation; whether inside or outside the jail.
Kejriwal’s wife Sunita attacked Central agencies on ‘X.’ “This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything,” she said.
The AAP attacked the Centre and the probe agency for arresting Kejriwal. The party leaders said people are witnessing how the government is disregarding the fundamental values. They said on the one hand, ED has arrested Kejriwal and on the other, his family members were not allowed to meet anyone and are being mentally harassed.
“Arrests have been made in politics before, even during the British era, but even then, attention was paid to humanitarian values. However, the BJP-led government is not considering even those values,” said an AAP leader.
He mentioned that Kejriwal’s parents are over 80 years old and can’t walk without support. “CM’s parents and his children should be allowed to meet their relatives and party members so that they can provide reassurance,” the AAP said.