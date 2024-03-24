AAP keeps protest alive on Delhi streets

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Saturday held a demonstration at Shaheedi Park in central Delhi against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrest by the ED in connection to alleged liquor policy scam and demanded his immediate release. The Congress, a constituent of the opposition-led INDIA bloc, joined it. Holding placards and raising slogans, AAP leaders alleged that the BJP-led central government misuses the agencies to target opposition leaders.

“When the country became independent in 1947, we got the right to vote and began electing leaders for the country ourselves. But today, the souls of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev must be agonizing to see that the democracy for which sacrifices were made is no longer alive in that country,” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann who too participated said.

Friday, March 23, is also observed as ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ as on this day, the British government hung freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

“You can put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, but how will you capture his ideology? Today, there is anger across the country that the BJP wants to bring dictatorship to this country. The BJP believes that if their government is not formed in Delhi, they will not let the government function there, only the LG will run it.

"If the government is not formed in Punjab, they will trouble it through the Governor. If the government is not formed in Bengal and Kerala, the Governor will rule. If the government is not formed in Jharkhand, they will arrest CM Hemant Soren. If the government is not formed in Tamil Nadu, the Governor will not read the state government’s speech," he alleged.

Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that she faced several hurdles in reaching the protest site. “Today, the whole nation is watching the death of democracy that is happening. One by one attacks are happening on the opposition. First, the sitting CM Hemant Soren was arrested, and then Arvind Kejriwal was arrested, if one by one opposition leaders are put in jail, what is the meaning of the election? This is dictatorship...” Atishi said.

Senior Congress leader Haroon Yusuf joined the protest and said the INDIA Alliance stands together with full strength and determination to take on the BJP. “There is an attempt to strangle the country’s democracy. The alliance will fight against the arrests of chief ministers, first Hemant Soren and now Kejriwal.” Earlier in the day, security was beefed up amid a call by the AAP to gather at Shaheedi Park to protest.