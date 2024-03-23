ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Atishi

NEW DELHI: The ED has not been able to establish a money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, arrests and two-year-long investigations in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed on Saturday.

The AAP leader also said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday merely based on the statement of one Sharad P Reddy.

Reddy, of Aurobindo Pharma, was arrested by the ED in November in connection with the excise policy case.