Congress accounts attached, not frozen, due to unpaid dues: BJP

NEW DELHI: Days after the Congress accused the Income-Tax department of freezing its accounts, the ruling BJP, in an interaction with media at the party headquarters on Saturday, tore into this allegation.

The BJP claimed that three-to-four bank accounts of the Congress party have been attached, not frozen, for deliberate non-payment of tax dues.

“The bank accounts of Congress have not been frozen, they are operational. The Congress still can deposit money in these accounts and withdraw too, except Rs 125 crore, which has been attached by the I-T department due to non-payment of dues,” said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Quoting some media reports, Patra claimed that Congress has about Rs 1,000 crore in multiple bank accounts, opened with multiple PAN numbers, in violation of the party’s own constitution. He also claimed that the Congress has a fixed asset worth Rs 500 crore.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s statement that his party now has no money to purchase train tickets, Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi claims that his party runs short of money. His party has no money to buy even train tickets. But he more often than not is seen travelling in chartered planes.”

The BJP national spokesperson also alleged that the Congress wants a level-playing field, while playing in the field of corruption. “This is not possible now,” Patra said.