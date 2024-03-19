Can he speak in the same 'derogatory' way about other religions? BJP asks Rahul amidst 'Shakti' row

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack over Rahul Gandhi's "fight against a shakti” remarks, the BJP said on Tuesday that the entire country is “angry” with the Congress leader's comments against the Hindu faith and it will be a major issue in this Lok Sabha election.

The ruling party also asked if Gandhi can speak in the same "derogatory" terms against any other religion and said the people of the country would give their reply to his remarks in the upcoming elections.

“Congress is no more a party imbued with the doctrine and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress is now pursuing Maoist ideology, divisive, separatist... and anti-Hindu thoughts,” senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Rahul Gandhi is completely under the sway of “these elements”, he added.