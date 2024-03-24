Delhi

Kejriwal will be released, bring revolution in country: Punjab CM Mann

Mann noted that all international dailies have written on their front pages about how “democracy is in danger” in India.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bagwant Mann and AAP candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha electionsPhoto | Express
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be released and bring a revolution in the country, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence. He was produced in court on Friday, which sent him to ED custody till March 28.

“The BJP wants to bring dictatorship in the country. Sending opposition leaders to jail is not freedom. Let us unite or the country will be ruined. Kejriwal will come out, bringing a big revolution,” Mann said.

The government will run according to the law, he said. “No law says that a CM sent to jail under a political vendetta needs to resign. He is in ED custody, he has not been proven guilty. Every candidate will be Kejriwal,” he added.

Mann noted that all international dailies have written on their front pages about how “democracy is in danger” in India. “These people talk about stopping war between Ukraine and Russia. They put opposition leaders in jail here,” he said.

