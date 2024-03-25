Day 3: AAP holds candle march in solidarity with Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The AAP workers on Sunday demonstrated on the ITO foot-over bridge in protest against the arrest of their leader, Arvind Kejriwal, followed by candle march in the evening in various parts of the city.

The party workers raised slogans against the BJP, which rules the Centre, and thus, governs the probe agency Enforcement Directorate which arrested the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday.

The protesters, who hung a banner that read “Main Bhi Kejriwal” from the bridge, were removed from the spot by the Delhi Police.

“What Kejriwal has done for the people and particularly women of Delhi, no other can do. We will keep protesting till our CM is not released,” an AAP protester said.

Another protestor said Kejriwal’s arrest just before the elections raises many questions which BJP needs to answer.

In the evening, Finance minister Atishi joined the candle march in Govindpuri area of the south Delhi. Similar marches were also held in several parts of the city.

“This is the first time that after the announcement of elections, the national convenor of a national party is arrested, and the bank accounts of the Congress party frozen,” Atishi said. The PWD minister alleged that PM Modi was killing democracy in the country.