'Even from jail, he is thinking about people of Delhi', says AAP as CM Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing protests by the ruling AAP against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy case, Kejriwal issued his first executive order from ED custody earlier, on Sunday. "The directions pertain to the city government's Water department," said party sources.

Delhi Minister Atishi during a press meet today said that despite being in the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the CM was still alive to the needs and problems of the people in the national capital.

"The Chief Minister considers the people of Delhi as his family, hence he has always run the government as a father, a son and a brother. I had tears in my eyes while reading it. The Chief Minister despite being in jail, is not worrying about himself but is thinking about the people." said Atishi.

Atishi while reading from the order said, "The chief minister has ordered for deploying of water tankers and making sure resources are available where there is scarcity and has asked for strengthening of water supply as summer is approaching," said Atishi.

"He has also asked me to pass on instructions to the chief secretary and other officials to make sure that the people of Delhi do not face any issues," she added.

In his order, he has also directed Atishi to seek help from the Lieutenant Governor if needed. "He will surely help you', read the letter.