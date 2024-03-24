The dramatic turn in an anti-graft crusader’s life

How have you fallen from heaven,

O star of the morning,

Son of the dawn.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who rose to become chief minister of Delhi in a short time, is not exactly Lucifer. But the irony is that a leader who emerged from a campaign against corruption has been arrested on charges of corruption. The Enforcement Directorate has taken Kejriwal into custody to interrogate him about the charges of corruption in the formulation and implementation of the new excise (liquor) policy for the year 2021-22 by the Delhi government headed by him. The ED, while seeking remand for his custodial interrogation, told the special court in Delhi, “Kejriwal has conspired with other persons and was actively involved in formulation of policy for facilitating kickbacks and has played a role in generation, use and concealment of proceeds of crime.”

It is a steep fall for an IIT-educated revenue service officer, who resigned from a coveted government job to launch a transparency campaign which earned him the Ramon Magsaysay Award. But people who have worked closely with Kejriwal are not surprised at the way things turned out for him. His most prominent associate, Anna Hazare, said, “He was arrested due to his deeds. He would not have been arrested if he had not done what he did.”

A vegetarian and a teetotaler, Kejriwal’s contribution in framing India’s transparency law, RTI Act, is widely acknowledged. He came into national limelight when he partnered with social activist Anna Hazare to launch a campaign for appointment of Lokpal to ensure probity in public life.

But then things changed. Anna Hazare left him. A large number of other associates, who are widely respected in their fields, parted ways after working with the AAP chief for some time. Among them are Narmada Bachao Andolan convener Medha Patkar, Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Royal Bank of Scotland country chief Meera Sanyal, low-cost airline pioneer Captain Gopinath, top Apple executive and grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Adarsh Shastri, top lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and academic-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav.