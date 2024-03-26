AAP protest: Many detained, party says Delhi has become 'police state'; water cannons used to disperse BJP protestors

NEW DELHI: AAP leaders and workers took to the streets on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, with many being detained at Patel Chowk as they tried to march towards the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg raising slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Kejriwal Zindabad".

Claiming that the Delhi Police has turned the national capital into a "fortress", Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told a press conference that the way the BJP-led central government has imposed restrictions under section 144 "across the city", it seems Delhi has become a "police state".

Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains were among those detained by police.

"I want to warn the Centre that this movement will not stop with the use of police force," Rai said and claimed that women workers of his party were dragged and detained.

AAP's Somnath Bharti in a post on X said he has been detained by police along with Rakhi Birla.

"Delhi Police for no rhyme or reason along with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and many volunteers of AAP and supporters of Arvind Kejriwal Ji. It's shocking to see that while the Delhi Police are arresting peacefully protesting AAP supporters, they are doing nothing to stop @BJP4India," Bharti posted.

Meanwhile, leaders and workers of the BJP's Delhi unit also staged a demonstration on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Police said at least 57 BJP workers were detained and water cannons used during the party's demonstration.