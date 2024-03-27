Delhi

Delhi government will not be run from jail: Governor VK Saxena

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy case.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.(Photo | Express)
PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will not be run from jail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Wednesday in the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a court here.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.
'My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case on March 28 in court': Sunita Kejriwal
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.
'Sitting CM arrested on cusp of elections when MCC in place': Kejriwal's counsel to Delhi HC
Arvind Kejriwal
L-G VK Saxena

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com