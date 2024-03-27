Arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal, LS polls have become 'People Vs BJP' election: AAP leader Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday said that after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the upcoming Lok Sabha polls have become a 'People vs BJP' election.

"This election has become a very different kind of election. This is no longer an 'AAP vs BJP' or 'INDIA bloc vs BJP' election.

After the arrest of Kejriwal, this is a 'People vs BJP' election," she said.

Atishi also said that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal will benefit the AAP electorally in the Lok Sabha polls as the party is getting a lot of sympathy.

In an interview with PTI, Atishi termed the arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case as an attack on democracy that was "never seen before" in the democratic history of the country.

"The good thing is that it has benefited us electorally," she said, adding before the arrest of Kejriwal, the result of Lok Sabha polls was a forgone conclusion as people were of the view that the BJP was going to win.

"But after Kejriwal's arrest, the level of public sympathy has gone up for us. There is just one sentiment that the BJP has gone one step too far. So, I would feel it has benefitted us electorally," Atishi told PTI.