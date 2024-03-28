‘Centre is committing atrocities’: Lawyers protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

NEW DELHI: The legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday carried out widespread demonstrations across all district courts in Delhi against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Condemning the arrest as “illegal”, the lawyers rallied against the BJP and the Centre.

AAP Legal Cell President Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar said that strong demonstrations were held outside Delhi’s Patiala House, Saket, Tis Hazari, Dwarka, Karkardooma and Rohini Court.

The lawyers said that the Central Government is committing atrocities against an elected chief minister, which will not be tolerated. “We will fight this battle with full strength from court to road. Today’s demonstration by lawyers proves that when lawyers come out on the road, they come out in thousands. In the coming days also, every lawyer will be standing with Kejriwal and his Delhi government,” Advocate Nasiar said.