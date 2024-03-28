Arrest illegal, AAP out with ‘Me bhi Kejriwal’

“All AAP MLAs are protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s illegal arrest. Efforts are being made to do away with democracy in the country. For the first time in India’s history, a sitting chief minister has been arrested and that too just before the national (Lok Sabha) election,” minster Atishi told the media during the protest.

The AAP launched a social media campaign on Monday, with its leaders changing their display pictures to one depicting Kejriwal behind bars, along with the caption – “Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal”.

As the Assembly proceedings began on Wednesday, AAP leaders stormed into the well of the House raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre and demanding Kejriwal’s immediate release from the ED custody. Proceedings of the House was adjourned till April 1 amid the sloganeering.