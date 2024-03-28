Arrest illegal, AAP out with ‘Me bhi Kejriwal’

NEW DELHI: AAP MLAs arrived at the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday dressed in yellow T-shirts and wearing ‘Kejriwal’ masks, to mark their protest against the arrest of party supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy 21-22.
Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, including cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, took their social media campaign to the Delhi Assembly as they came dressed in yellow T-shirts with slogans, such as “Mai bhi Kejriwal”(I am Kejriwal) and “Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal”(Modi’s greatest fear, Kejriwal), printed on them.
“All AAP MLAs are protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s illegal arrest. Efforts are being made to do away with democracy in the country. For the first time in India’s history, a sitting chief minister has been arrested and that too just before the national (Lok Sabha) election,” minster Atishi told the media during the protest.
The AAP launched a social media campaign on Monday, with its leaders changing their display pictures to one depicting Kejriwal behind bars, along with the caption – “Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal”.
As the Assembly proceedings began on Wednesday, AAP leaders stormed into the well of the House raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre and demanding Kejriwal’s immediate release from the ED custody. Proceedings of the House was adjourned till April 1 amid the sloganeering.
Earlier in the day, AAP leaders gathered outside the Assembly and demanded the release of their party supremo. The party leaders, including Atishi and Bharadwaj, were part of the protest. They also burnt an effigy to demonstate against the “misuse of central probing agencies by the BJP”.
Meanwhile, sources in the AAP, on Wednesday, claimed that the blood sugar level of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is diabetic, is fluctuating and his health has deteriorated in ED custody.
Kejriwal’s blood sugar level dropped to 46 mg at one point and according to doctors, such a drop is “very dangerous”, they claimed. The chief minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal said she had met him in ED custody and his sugar level was fluctuating.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. A court here has remanded him in the federal agency’s custody till March 28.