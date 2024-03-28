Excise probe: After CM’s arrest, AAP’s Goa chief receives ED summons

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Amit Palekar, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa unit chief, and some other party leaders from the state for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy on March 28, official sources said on Wednesday.

The AAP leaders have been asked to be present at the ED’s office in Goa’s Panjim on Thursday, the sources added.