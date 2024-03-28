Probe letters sent by Kejriwal, BJP tells police

NEW DELHI: A delegation from the Delhi BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora urging him to investigate the letters that were allegedly dispatched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his time under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

“Kejriwal is under custody of ED and lawfully he can not issue any note or letter to any Minister but every other day ministers of Arvind Kejriwal are showing in press conferences letters written to them by the CM,” Sacheva said.

After his arrest, Kejriwal first issued an order to Water Minister Atishi from the custody of the ED on Sunday, another directive was issued on Tuesday to the Health Department on the smooth functioning of the AAP’s flagship Mohalla Clinics.