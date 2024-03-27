'My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case on March 28 in court': Sunita Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal, in a digital briefing, said her husband will reveal the truth on March 28 and also present evidence.

"Despite two years of the probe, the ED has not been able to find even one paisa in evidence. They raided the chief minister's residence but got just Rs 73,000," she said.

"My husband issued directions to Water Minister Atishi while in custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?" Sunita Kejriwal asked, adding that her husband was very sad over the issue.

She said Kejriwal was a brave and genuine person and his resolve was strong.