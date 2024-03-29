ED creating smoke screen: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in a court here during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being involved in corruption is being created before the nation.
The AAP national convener made the submissions in Hindi after taking permission from the court despite his lawyers being present. He made the submissions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.
The ED said Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices.
Presenting his case in the court, Kejriwal said, “So far, the CBI has filed 31,000 pages in court and examined 294 witnesses. The ED has examined 162 witnesses and filed 25,000 pages. Why have I been arrested when all these witnesses and documents are available? My name appears directly in only four statements.”
Chief Minister further argued, “My name appears in four places. First, in the statement of C Aravind who was the secretary of Shri Manish Sisodia. He stated that one day, in my presence at my home, Manish Sisodia handed him some excise documents. He did not say that any money was given, no such allegation even for a month. Ma’am, many legislators, ministers, and officials come to my house, their secretaries come, and they interact with each other, and exchange documents. How would I know who is giving what to whom? Is this statement enough to arrest the current Chief Minister?”
Kejriwal further alleged that Sarath Chandra Reddy donated `55 crore to the BJP. “I have evidence of this. Money trail is established as he donated the funds after being arrested,” the CM said. Reddy is the director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited and one of the co-accused-turned-approvers in the case.
A smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created in front of the nation, Kejriwal said and added that he is ready to face ED probe.
Kejriwal presented, “This case has been going on for the past nearly two years. The first case by the CBI was filed on August 17, 2022, and the second case by the PIL was filed on August 22, 2022. I have been arrested. Neither has any court found me guilty nor has any case been filed against me. Neither any charges have been framed against me nor have any allegations been made against me.”
Kejriwal not cooperating, probing agency say
Kejriwal's advocate Ramesh Gupta said the chief minister wants to cooperate in the investigation but not on the ED's grounds for which the agency is seeking extension of his custodial remand.