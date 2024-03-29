ED creating smoke screen: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in a court here during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being involved in corruption is being created before the nation.

The AAP national convener made the submissions in Hindi after taking permission from the court despite his lawyers being present. He made the submissions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.

The ED said Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices.

Presenting his case in the court, Kejriwal said, “So far, the CBI has filed 31,000 pages in court and examined 294 witnesses. The ED has examined 162 witnesses and filed 25,000 pages. Why have I been arrested when all these witnesses and documents are available? My name appears directly in only four statements.”