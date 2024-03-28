Court extends ED custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case.

The agency had sought seven-day custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener but the court said he has to be produced before the court on April 1 at 11 am.

The ED had produced Kejriwal before Rouse Avenue court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja as his current custody was ending on Thursday.

The ED said in its fresh remand plea that during his custodial interrogation, his statements were recorded on five days and that he was "giving evasive replies" and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices.

It said the statements of three other persons have also been recorded during the remand.

Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in Rouse Avenue court during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation. He made the submissions in Hindi after taking permission from the court despite his lawyers being present.

He made the submissions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.