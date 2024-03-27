AAP says ED had no reply to questions asked in Delhi HC on Kejriwal's arrest

The BJP, however, claimed that Kejriwal failed to get relief as the ED had "concrete" evidence against him and said that the last chapter of Kejriwal's "politics of deception" will start in the coming days.

At a press conference, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "When Kejriwal's lawyers said before the court that the arrest by ED was illegal and unconstitutional and there was no evidence against him, the agency had no answer to this.

"The ED which has been investigating the case for the last two years and has conducted raids at thousands of places had no answer to the questions," she alleged.

On Wednesday, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the AAP leader's petition challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand in the ED's custody, and asked the agency to file its response, including on interim relief, before April 2.

The judge, in the order, stated that the matter would be taken up for final disposal on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted.

Atishi charged, "Now, the ED will go back, cook up stories, create pressure on witnesses to give statement against Kejriwal."

The court took cognisance of what impact the arrest was having on the democratic process, she claimed.

"We are happy that Delhi HC raised questions over the arrest of Kejriwal. We also welcome the court's decision to give ED just one week time to file its reply," she said.