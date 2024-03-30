Over half of first-time voters in Delhi yet to register, says survey

Of the unregistered individuals, half (51%) intend to register for the upcoming elections, while the remainder provided diverse reasons for not doing so. Among these, two out of every ten (19%) mentioned a lack of time, and one out of every ten (11%) expressed uncertainty regarding the acceptance of their registration. Additionally, one-sixth (16%) offered various other explanations, such as encountering obstacles during registration due to insufficient documentation, disinterest in voting, unfamiliarity with the registration process, or having their applications rejected.

However, young voters also showed a visible inclination towards political engagement. When directly asked about their level of interest in politics, one-third (36%) of the first-time voters expressed a substantial interest, while four of every ten (43%) indicated a moderate level of interest. Only two in ten first-time voters conveyed either minimal interest or no interest at all in politics.

All the seven seats of the national capital will go for polls in a single phase of May 25, Thursday. The counting votest will take place on June 4, according to the election schedule.