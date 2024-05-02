Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia moves HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

NEW DELHI: Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora for an urgent hearing and the court agreed to list on Friday.

"Let the judge go through the file so let it come tomorrow," the bench said.

Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd Irshad, representing Sisodia, submitted that the petitioner is an MLA and urged the court to list both the pleas seeking bail for an urgent hearing.