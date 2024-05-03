Prevent illegal mining in Aravallis, SC orders

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over illegal mining operations proliferating in various regions in the Aravalli range of mountains, the Supreme Court on Thursday, while asking the Centre and state governments to take strict meaures to prevent such mining in these areas, observed that a balance between sustainable development and protection of the environment has to be made.

A two-judge bench of the top court comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice Abhay S Oka asked the governments to take effective measures to curb illegal mining and ensure that action is taken against erring officials in this regard.

“We, prima facie, feel that if the state is of the view that the mining activities in the Aravalli range are also detrimental to the environmental interest, nothing stops the state government from preventing mining activities in the Aravalli range as well,” the top court said on Thursday, while dealing with a matter related to alleged illegal mining in the Aravalli range.

In 2009, the top court had imposed a blanket ban on the mining of major and minor minerals in the eco-sensitive Aravalli hills. The Rajasthan government had earlier urged the court to decide on the classification between Aravalli hills and Aravalli ranges.

“Illegal mining in the Aravallis has to stop. The authorities have to ensure that the requisite steps are taken. Otherwise, what is the benefit of having only skeletal structures in the name of mountains? A balance has to made between sustainable development and protection of the environment,” the bench said.