Delhi HC grants more time to agencies to respond to Sisodia's bail pleas

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the CBI and ED, directing them to file their replies within four days to a bail plea filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, accused in the Delhi liquor case.

The ED and CBI, the probe agencies in the Delhi liquor case, sought one more week’s time to file a reply to Manish Sisodia’s bail plea. However, Justice Swarana Kanta of the Delhi HC granted them only 4 days. The case is scheduled for hearing on Monday.

Although the case was listed for Wednesday’s hearing, the agencies could not file their replies due to ongoing investigations. “Investigating Officer is neck-deep in investigation, we have to file a supplementary charge sheet as well,” the agencies informed the HC.

Sisodia’s counsel, Vivek Jain, opposed the request of the ED and CBI, citing Sisodia’s judicial custody and the assurance made by the ED to the Supreme Court regarding the completion of the trial in six months.

Last week, Sisodia moved the Delhi High Court challenging the dismissal of his bail plea by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi liquor scam case investigated by the CBI and ED.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts, who reserved the verdict on April 20, dismissed Sisodia’s bail plea, stating that the offence committed by him did not warrant bail.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sisodia, asserted that Sisodia is innocent and has no role in the Delhi liquor case.

The prosecutor for the CBI, Pankaj Gupta, opposed Sisodia’s bail plea, arguing that he did not satisfy the requirements for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).