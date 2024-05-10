CBI misrepresented Multi-Tasking Staff as nursing officer: Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital staff

NEW DELHI: Nursing associations in the national capital have submitted a formal complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking clarification on a misrepresentation that occurred in their recent disclosure of a bribery scheme at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The CBI, which uncovered the network, just a day prior, mistakenly identified a Multi-Tasking Staff member accused in the case, as a nursing officer.

According to the nursing associations, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), one of the accused in the case, was presented as a nursing officer by the CBI. The nurses stated that this misrepresentation has brought disrepute to the entire community.

“The Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Nurses Union wishes to bring to your attention a matter of serious concern regarding the misrepresentation of a multitasking staff (MTS) as a nurse from RML Hospital. In FIR No. RC2172024A0009, dated 07/05/2024, Accused Number 5, Smt. Shalu Sharma, has been erroneously labelled as a ‘NURSE,’ when in fact, her designation is that of a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS),” the RML’s Nurses’ Association said.

“Such misrepresentation not only misleads, but also brings disrepute to the entire nursing community. We urge the concerned authorities to rectify this misrepresentation and ensure that the correct designation of Smt. Shalu Sharma, as a Multi-Tasking Staff, is reflected in all official documents and proceedings related to this case. It is crucial to uphold the integrity of job titles, especially in legal matters,” it added.

“This misidentification not only inaccurately represents the accused’s position but also has the potential to unfairly tarnish the reputation of the nursing profession in the eyes of the public,” stated the All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF).

In the alleged corruption case, the CBI has found a nexus of senior cardiologists, hospital staff, and suppliers of medical equipment who asked for bribery from patients to promote their products such as stents.