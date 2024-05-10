ED may add charges in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate is most likely to file the 7th charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case in the next few days where, as per sources, it may name Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha, and some other people as an accused in the case.

According to sources, the federal probe agency has readied a prosecution complaint against half-a-dozen entities, including the two politicians, some linked individuals and companies.

The agency may also name the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in this charge sheet along with attachment of some fresh assets in the case that was registered in 2022.

Notably, the ED filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court vehemently opposing granting any interim bail to CM Kejriwal, who is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail. The Apex court’s two-judge bench, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta is scheduled to hear the case on Friday.