SC summons top officials in Delhi over tree felling at Ridge

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the director general of the Central Public Works Department and the DDA vice-chairperson on a contempt petition against government officials for felling of trees in the Ridge area in the city in violation of its orders.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the two authorities to maintain status quo in the area and issued notices to them and the Director General of Forest and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest.

The top court was hearing a contempt plea contending that the ridge is the only forested place left in the national capital, and a large number of trees have been felled there by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to construct an approach road between Chhattarpur Road and SAARC University near Maidan Garhi.

“We direct that the respondents shall remain personally present in court on the next date of hearing. We direct that the respondents shall not indulge in any further tree felling and status quo as of today shall be maintained in respect of the property subject matter of these contempt petitions,” the top court said.

The apex court had on March 4 refused permission to DDA to fell 1,051 trees, saying their application was very vague. “We direct the DDA to re-examine the proposal by employing the experts in the field. The exercise to be undertaken by the DDA is necessary for ensuring that while public work is carried out, minimum number of trees are required to be felled,” the apex court had said