SC summons top officials in Delhi over tree felling at Ridge

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the director general of the Central Public Works Department and the DDA vice-chairperson on a contempt petition against government officials for felling of trees in the Ridge area in the city in violation of its orders.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the two authorities to maintain status quo in the area and issued notices to them and the Director General of Forest and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest.
The top court was hearing a contempt plea contending that the ridge is the only forested place left in the national capital, and a large number of trees have been felled there by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to construct an approach road between Chhattarpur Road and SAARC University near Maidan Garhi.
“We direct that the respondents shall remain personally present in court on the next date of hearing. We direct that the respondents shall not indulge in any further tree felling and status quo as of today shall be maintained in respect of the property subject matter of these contempt petitions,” the top court said.
The apex court had on March 4 refused permission to DDA to fell 1,051 trees, saying their application was very vague. “We direct the DDA to re-examine the proposal by employing the experts in the field. The exercise to be undertaken by the DDA is necessary for ensuring that while public work is carried out, minimum number of trees are required to be felled,” the apex court had said
SC asks Centre, others to respond to CEC report
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre, the Delhi government and the DDA to file their responses to a “shocking” report of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) which said five per cent area of the Ridge in the national capital was under encroachment.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, which was hearing the matter, noted that advocate K Parameshwar, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae, has placed on record the CEC report. “The report depicts a shocking state of affairs,” the bench said.
The amicus said the report contains the details of encroachment in the Ridge and the figures are quite shocking. “It further shows that five per cent area is under encroachment and the rate of diversion is also on the rise at four per cent’,” the bench said.
‘No permission for mining in Aravallis’
The Aravallis have to be protected, the Supreme Court said on Thursday and directed Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to not accord final permission for mining activities in the hill range until further orders. The bench said its order shall in no way be construed as prohibiting legal mining activities which are already being carried out in accordance with valid permits and licences. “We are passing this order for all the four states through which the range runs,” the bench said.